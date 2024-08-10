Prince Harry's efforts fail as King Charles refuses to answer his calls

Prince Harry's recent efforts to mend ties with the royal family have hit a snag as King Charles reportedly refuses to take calls from his son.
As per the reports, the Duke of Sussex has left his father so enraged by his public criticism of the Royal family that he is now refusing to accept calls from Harry.
According to Tom Quinn, author of Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, the King anticipates his son to issue an apology for his frequent public insults.
He stated to The Mirror, "Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father.
"He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that- in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms."
Quinn shared, "Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious.
The author added, "So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son."
The Duke of Sussexes declared earlier this year that he "loved" his family in spite of the conflicts.
In addition, Quinn expressed optimism for reconciliation following the King's cancer diagnosis.
"I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together," he stated, adding, "I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."
After hearing of the King's illness, Harry took a plane back to the UK to see his father.