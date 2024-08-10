Royal

Prince Harry's efforts fail as King Charles refuses to answer his calls

The Duke of Sussex has left his father so enraged

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Prince Harrys efforts fail as King Charles refuses to answer his calls
Prince Harry's efforts fail as King Charles refuses to answer his calls

Prince Harry's recent efforts to mend ties with the royal family have hit a snag as King Charles reportedly refuses to take calls from his son.

As per the reports, the Duke of Sussex has left his father so enraged by his public criticism of the Royal family that he is now refusing to accept calls from Harry.

According to Tom Quinn, author of Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly, the King anticipates his son to issue an apology for his frequent public insults.

He stated to The Mirror, "Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father.

"He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that- in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms."

Quinn shared, "Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately, King Charles is furious.

The author added, "So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son."

The Duke of Sussexes declared earlier this year that he "loved" his family in spite of the conflicts.

In addition, Quinn expressed optimism for reconciliation following the King's cancer diagnosis.

"I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together," he stated, adding, "I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

After hearing of the King's illness, Harry took a plane back to the UK to see his father.

Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber become ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy

Margot Robbie, Justin Bieber become ‘unrecognizable’ partners in pregnancy
Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says

Sheikh Hasina did not resign officially before leaving for India, son says
Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight

Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband

Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband

Royal News

Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
King Charles condemns people protesting for stabbing attacks
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Meghan Markle faking feminism with ‘domestic icon role’
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Jordan’s Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa celebrate baby bliss with first glimpse
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Prince Harry’s plan ‘to visit UK' gets cancelled due to ‘security issues’
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Zara Tindall’s secret nickname leaked after Princess Eugenie’s slip-up
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Jade Thirlwall recalls Little Mix pals 'trying to set her up' with Prince Harry
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
King Charles breaks silence on UK riots against Muslims and immigrants
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Prince William celebrates another feather to his cap: 'Fantastic news'
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Royal family unable to match Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'enormous' publicity?
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Kate Middleton may resume royal duties after Balmoral trip
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Zara Tindall releases first statement after major setback
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Prince Harry’s dream to ‘be forgiven by’ King Charles gets shattered