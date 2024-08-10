Jordan’s Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa celebrate baby bliss with first glimpse

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan are sharing precious moments with their daughter, Princess Iman!
The royal couple, who welcomed their first-born child at King Hussein Medical Center on Saturday, August 3, shared lovely photos of their new family on August 7. The snaps saw them with their baby girl, giving a sweet glimpse into their happy family of three.
Taking to their official Instagram handle, the heir to the Jordanian throne penned a note along with the adorable snap in both English and Arabic.
"Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days," read the caption.
The opening shot featured a heartwarming picture of the royal couple as they beamed towards the camera, with Prince Hussein carrying his adorable daughter, Princess Iman’s carrier which featured her sleeping soundly.
In the next picture, the proud father cradled his princess gently in his arms with an ear-to-ear smile as Iman’s tiny face peeked out from a pink hat and adorable white and pink blanket. Meanwhile, Princess Rajwa gazed lovingly at their little one, capturing a tender moment of parental bliss.
Princess Iman is the first grandchild of the Jordan King, Abdullah, and Queen, Rania.