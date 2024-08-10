Travis Scott released without charges after Paris hotel fight

Travis Scott has been released from police custody without charges following a fight with his bodyguard at a luxury hotel in Paris.
However, a representative for Scott confirmed to PEOPLE that he has been released with no charges and there are no plans for him to be charged in the future.
The source also shared that there were no injuries to any other party, including his security team.
Scott was arrested at the five-star George V Hotel in the early hours of Friday, August 9, after allegedly attacking a security guard who intervened to separate him from his bodyguard.
Paris prosecutor's officer said in the statement, "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard.”
This incident occurred just hours after Scott attended Team USA's basketball semifinal against Serbia at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Scott being held by authorities inside the hotel before being placed into a police car.
He was later taken away by an ambulance outside of the jail.