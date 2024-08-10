Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo

Spain has claimed its first gold medal in Olympic women's water polo by defeating Australia 11-9 in the final at the Paris 2024 Games on Saturday, August 10.
This victory came after Spain's previous losses in the gold medal match at the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
As per BBC Sports, Bea Ortiz led Spain's attack with four goals, supported by Maica García Godoy, who scored three.
Spain finished the tournament with a perfect 7-0 record. Anni Espar Llaquet contributed two goals, and goalkeeper Martina Terre made 15 crucial saves.
Australia, the 2000 Sydney Olympic champions, missed out on their first gold in 24 years but secured their first medal since their bronze in London.
Alice Williams scored five goals for Australia, while Sienna Hearn’s late goal pulled her team within one point, but Spain’s strong finish held them off.
In a dramatic bronze medal match, the Netherlands edged out the USA 11-10 with a last-second goal by Sabrina van der Sloot.
The Dutch team, which previously won gold in 2008, overcame a significant deficit to secure the bronze.
This marks the first time the USA did not medal in women’s water polo at the Olympics, having medaled in every previous tournament since the sport's inclusion in 2000.