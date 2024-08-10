Sports

Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo

Spain has claimed its first gold medal in Olympic women's water polo by defeating Australia

  by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo

Spain has claimed its first gold medal in Olympic women's water polo by defeating Australia 11-9 in the final at the Paris 2024 Games on Saturday, August 10.

This victory came after Spain's previous losses in the gold medal match at the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

As per BBC Sports, Bea Ortiz led Spain's attack with four goals, supported by Maica García Godoy, who scored three.

Spain finished the tournament with a perfect 7-0 record. Anni Espar Llaquet contributed two goals, and goalkeeper Martina Terre made 15 crucial saves.

Australia, the 2000 Sydney Olympic champions, missed out on their first gold in 24 years but secured their first medal since their bronze in London.

Alice Williams scored five goals for Australia, while Sienna Hearn’s late goal pulled her team within one point, but Spain’s strong finish held them off.

In a dramatic bronze medal match, the Netherlands edged out the USA 11-10 with a last-second goal by Sabrina van der Sloot.

The Dutch team, which previously won gold in 2008, overcame a significant deficit to secure the bronze.

This marks the first time the USA did not medal in women’s water polo at the Olympics, having medaled in every previous tournament since the sport's inclusion in 2000.

Sports News

Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Algerian boxer Khelif wins gold at Paris Olympics amid gender controversy
Aman Sehrawat clinches India’s first wrestling medal at 2024 Olympics
Pedro Neto heads to Chelsea in 'major' transfer deal
Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics ‘booing’ French crowd with savage reply
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Pole vaulter Alysha Newman reveals the story behind her viral Olympic celebration
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Arshad Nadeem shares first statement after historic 2024 Paris Olympic win
Babar Azam joins other cricketers to wish Arshad Nadeem on historic win