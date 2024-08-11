Aamir Khan to continue working in Bollywood for more than decade

Trending

  by Web Desk
  August 11, 2024
Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently opened up about his retirement plans. 

During a conversation on the sidelines of the Laapata Ladies screening at the Supreme Court, the Laal Singh Chaddha star clarified if he is really retiring or not. 

He said, "I was telling sir (the Chief Justice of India) that during COVID, when I was 56, I thought this is the last leg of my career, I will work for 15 years more. I can actively work till 70 and who knows after that." 

"Whatever I have learnt, I wanted to give back because the industry, the society, the country has given me so much. I thought maybe I can do one film a year, but as a producer I can back multiple stories I feel strongly about," the Salaam Venky star added. 

Recently Aamir's beloved son Junaid Khan, who is all set to make his acting debut, revealed his dad might call it quits in Bollywood. 

Both Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao sat down for a chat with the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud post the Laapata Ladies screening.

