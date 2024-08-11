Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action

Sports

  • August 11, 2024
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has filed a legal complaint against online harassment during the Paris Olympics.

According to Sky News, Khelif’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, confirmed that the complaint was filed with the Paris Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, August 9.

Algerian boxer said on Saturday, "All that is being said about me on social media is immoral. I want to change the minds of people around the world."

Khelif was under intense criticism after the Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned her bouts against her after just 46 seconds.

After the controversy over her gender and extreme online trolling, she said that winning gold would be the ‘best response’ to her critics.

Moreover, Khelif won the Paris Olympics women’s welterweight final on Friday after easily beating Yang Liu of China by a unanimous decision.

After winning the Olympic gold, the boxer said, "For eight years, this has been my dream, and I'm now the Olympic champion and gold medallist."

She emphasised, "I'm fully qualified to take part in this competition. I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified."

Sports News

Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Algerian boxer Khelif wins gold at Paris Olympics amid gender controversy
Aman Sehrawat clinches India’s first wrestling medal at 2024 Olympics
Pedro Neto heads to Chelsea in 'major' transfer deal
Joel Embiid fires back at Olympics ‘booing’ French crowd with savage reply
Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan passes away at 74
Pole vaulter Alysha Newman reveals the story behind her viral Olympic celebration
Paris Olympics 2024: Rs150m prize money announced for javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem
Arshad Nadeem shares first statement after historic 2024 Paris Olympic win