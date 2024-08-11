Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has filed a legal complaint against online harassment during the Paris Olympics.
According to Sky News, Khelif’s lawyer, Nabil Boudi, confirmed that the complaint was filed with the Paris Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, August 9.
Algerian boxer said on Saturday, "All that is being said about me on social media is immoral. I want to change the minds of people around the world."
Khelif was under intense criticism after the Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned her bouts against her after just 46 seconds.
After the controversy over her gender and extreme online trolling, she said that winning gold would be the ‘best response’ to her critics.
Moreover, Khelif won the Paris Olympics women’s welterweight final on Friday after easily beating Yang Liu of China by a unanimous decision.
After winning the Olympic gold, the boxer said, "For eight years, this has been my dream, and I'm now the Olympic champion and gold medallist."
She emphasised, "I'm fully qualified to take part in this competition. I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified."