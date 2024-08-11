Iqra Aziz documents 'picture-perfect' memories with husband Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz and her husband Yasir Hussain served major couple goals, flaunting their hush-hush romance on social media.
The Suno Chanda star blessed lazy Sundays with an interesting reel that showcased their best moments spent both before and after marriage.
Zayn Malik's famous track Night Changes from One Direction played in the backdrop of the video and the lyrics were truly relatable.
With the reel, the Raqeeb Se starlet truly proved that the night can change but not their epic love story.
" Big memories, small world, " Aziz captioned the reel.
Her fans were truly taken aback by the pair's undying love and chemistry even after becoming parents and poured love.
One user wrote, " picture-perfect memories."
The other effused, " You will never change cutie."
" Allah save you both from evil eyes," the third penned.
A day prior to going down memory lane, Aziz documented the struggle to cook.
Despite being a busy mother, Iqra Aziz manages to juggle her career with house duties as she recently travelled to Italy for a shoot.