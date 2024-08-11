Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives 'incredible treat' to Austrian Swifties after concert cancelation

Taylor Swift and Disney+ teamed up to drop a huge surprise for the Austrian fans

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Taylor Swift is turning Vienna concert cancellations into a massive treat for Austrian Swifties!

The Grammy winner has teamed up with Disney+ to offer her Austrian fans a consolation gift after her three shows, which were supposed to take place from August 8 to August 10, fell prey to a foiled terror plot.

Partnered with cable station ORF, the Blank Space songstress brought the Disney+ film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) to premiere on the TV screens as a token of appreciation for her ardent fans on Saturday night, August 10.

Disney+ is sweetening the deal by offering a limited-time, complimentary seven-day trial of Disney+ Premium starting from Saturday, August 10, allowing the fans to enjoy the film at no charge.

After the concert cancellations, the Vienna Tourist Board quickly stepped in with some amazing alternatives for the disappointed fans.

Several museums across the city opened their doors for free, while the Swarovski Kristallwelten store presented crystal necklaces to the ticket holders.

On a related note, on August 8, the head of Austria’s Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, Omar Haijawi-Pircher, held a press conference and told that one of the detained suspects confessed to planning “to carry out an attack” at the concert with explosives and knives, reported PEOPLE.

“His aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert either today or tomorrow,” said Omar.

