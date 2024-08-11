Asim Azhar's North American Tour faces unexpected delay

Asim Azhar's fans will have to wait longer as the North American concerts get unexpected setbacks!
Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday night, August 10, the Tera Woh Pyaar singer announced heartbreaking news for his North American fans.
The singer's tour, which was originally supposed to take place in August and September, hit a major roadblock due to visa complications.
"Due to visa matters, our North American tour has been rescheduled to Jan and Feb 2025. New dates to be announced soon," read the story.
Expressing his regret for the delay, the Ghalat Fehmi singer wrote, "I truly apologize for this change, but unfortunately there is not much anybody can do when it comes to visa issues."
He further noted, "Trust me, nobody could be as disappointed and upset as I am, but nevertheless, it makes me even more impatient and excited to see you and perform my heart out for you very soon."
On the personal front, Azhar, the Pakistani singing sensation, had a high-profile romance with actress Hania Aamir. The duo captivated their fans' hearts with their charming chemistry and romance.
However, in 2020, the news of their split began to air, leaving the fans heartbroken and shattered.
In 2023, the singer announced his engagement to renowned model and influencer Merub Ali.