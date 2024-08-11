Royal

Prince Harry 'manipulated' by poor countries inviting him for 'scandal news'

Prince Harry ‘exploited’ through Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez

  August 11, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly being “exploited” through an upcoming unofficial tour to Columbia with locals “devastatingly” fearing for them.

It will be next week that the ex-royal couple shall be touching down in the South American country after they previously accepted a tour invitation extended by Vice President Francia Marquez personally.

But Colombians are biting their nails as they are convinced that the government is using both the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex as a PR exercise to get a “scandal hit” through “manipulating them.”

A lawyer resident told Mail on Sunday, “I’m sure Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mean well, but everyone here is talking about how obviously they are being manipulated.”

He added, “Their star-power will be used to bring attention to poor people and certain areas of culture… the Colombian government has been drowning in scandal since it came in power.”

The attorney went on to point out that their administration is using the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to make “it look good” and “appease people at home.”

Previously, Prince Harry had ran a successful tour in Nigeria, but after returning home, their first lady had slammed Meghan Markle for her “revealing” clothes, creating mega controversy.

