Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory

Champions after the customary season-opening match ended in a draw, Manchester City defeated FA Cup champions Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to win the Community Shield on Saturday at Wembley.
Alejandro Garnacho, a 20-year-old replacement, broke through the City defenders and slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net in the 82nd minute, rewarding United after creating several opportunities to take the lead.
Erik ten Hag's squad appeared to be headed for another FA Cup final shock win against City, but midfielder Bernardo Silva scored a minute from time to force extra time.
After Silva had earlier missed a penalty attempt in the shootout, Manuel Akanji netted the game-winning penalty for City.
After losing the Community Shield to Arsenal the previous season, Liverpool in 2022, and Leicester City in 2021, City won the trophy for the first time since 2019.