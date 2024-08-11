Sports

Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory

The captivating match happened on Saturday at Wembley

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory
Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory

Manchester City secured the Community Shield in a dramatic finish, triumphing over Manchester United in a penalty shootout after a fiercely contested match.

Champions after the customary season-opening match ended in a draw, Manchester City defeated FA Cup champions Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to win the Community Shield on Saturday at Wembley.

Alejandro Garnacho, a 20-year-old replacement, broke through the City defenders and slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net in the 82nd minute, rewarding United after creating several opportunities to take the lead.

Erik ten Hag's squad appeared to be headed for another FA Cup final shock win against City, but midfielder Bernardo Silva scored a minute from time to force extra time.

After Silva had earlier missed a penalty attempt in the shootout, Manuel Akanji netted the game-winning penalty for City.

After losing the Community Shield to Arsenal the previous season, Liverpool in 2022, and Leicester City in 2021, City won the trophy for the first time since 2019. 

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’

Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon

Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Sports News

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand welcome in hometown Mian Channu
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Jordan Chiles' Olympic bronze medal 'revoked' after IOC ruling
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Rahul Dravid opens up on most challenging moment as Indian coach
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Spain wins first Olympic gold in women's water polo
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
FC Barcelona confirms signing talented footballer Dani Olmo
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Algerian boxer Khelif wins gold at Paris Olympics amid gender controversy
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Aman Sehrawat clinches India’s first wrestling medal at 2024 Olympics
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Pedro Neto heads to Chelsea in 'major' transfer deal