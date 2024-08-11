Royal

Duchess Sophie reunites with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Duchess Sophie frequently ‘mentors’ Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024


Duchess Sophie has reportedly contacted both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to get updates on how they’re doing respectively.

She is one such ally that the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex share in common, and has built such terrific bonds with all royal members that royal fans call her “Queen Elizabeth’s second daughter.”

While Kate Middleton is solely spending time recovering at Adelaide Cottage, Meghan Markle is far away in America.

In between, Duchess Sophie has allegedly been “a great support” to both of them, despite not showing an exceedingly friendly attitude in public.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, “Duchess Sophie knew exactly what lay in wait for Kate Middleton as she joined the family and she knew it wouldn’t always be easy.”

She added, “Meghan Markle had hit the ground running after becoming a royal, but she still gives her a hand.”

It was actually Queen Elizabeth who had suggested that Prince Edward’s wife becomes a mentor to the Duchess of Sussex, and the promise made then has been lived to its potential to date.

