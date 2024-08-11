Kylie Jenner marks 27th birthday without Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 27th (basically 30th) birthday without her rumored beau Timothée Chalamet!
Right when her ex and babies’ daddy Travis Scott was released from jail in Paris, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rang in her birthday with friends and family.
The mother-of-two wore a plain black bodycon dress, highlighting the beautiful curves of her glass-hour figure.
In a video shared by Kylie’s friend Anastasia Karanikolaouh on her Instagram stories on August 10, 2024, the birthday girl was seen swiftly grooving with a cake in her hands, and a wide smile on her face.
However, her boyfriend Chalamet was nowhere to be seen in the adorable video clip, which was accompanied by a sweet caption that read, “forever and then some, (heart emoji), I love to the moon and back.”
Meanwhile, Kylie shared a carousel of her blurred photos holding the same tempting cake.
Alongside her photos, Kylie penned, “27 (basically 30)filled with love and so grateful. thank you God.”
Kylie Jenner’s birthday post has garnered more than 3million likes and thousands of comments as of now.
The Kardashians alum has been dating the Wonka actor since April 2023, however none of them have officially accepted or denied their relationship rumours.