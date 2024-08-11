Entertainment

Kylie Jenner marks 27th birthday without Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner grooves with her tempting birthday cake as she turned 27

  • August 11, 2024


Kylie Jenner celebrated her 27th (basically 30th) birthday without her rumored beau Timothée Chalamet!

Right when her ex and babies’ daddy Travis Scott was released from jail in Paris, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rang in her birthday with friends and family.

The mother-of-two wore a plain black bodycon dress, highlighting the beautiful curves of her glass-hour figure.

In a video shared by Kylie’s friend Anastasia Karanikolaouh on her Instagram stories on August 10, 2024, the birthday girl was seen swiftly grooving with a cake in her hands, and a wide smile on her face.

However, her boyfriend Chalamet was nowhere to be seen in the adorable video clip, which was accompanied by a sweet caption that read, “forever and then some, (heart emoji), I love to the moon and back.”

Meanwhile, Kylie shared a carousel of her blurred photos holding the same tempting cake.

Alongside her photos, Kylie penned, “27 (basically 30)filled with love and so grateful. thank you God.”

Kylie Jenner’s birthday post has garnered more than 3million likes and thousands of comments as of now.

The Kardashians alum has been dating the Wonka actor since April 2023, however none of them have officially accepted or denied their relationship rumours.

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds’ kids rip off his Deadpool makeup like a ‘Christmas present’
Sabrina Carpenter shines in black at Outside Lands music festival: WATCH
Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Imane Khelif celebrates historic Olympic win with BTS' Jungkook's 'Dreamers'
Taylor Swift starts ‘parasocial relationship’ with Gracie Abrams
Kim Kardashian pens touching message to 'little soul' Kylie Jenner
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung Jae faces serious fraud allegations
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce gets back to normal amid singer's life attack threat
Taylor Swift gives ‘incredible treat’ to Austrian Swifties after concert cancelation
Chris Evans hails Ryan Reynolds as 'one' in 'ocean of Chrises'
Britney Spears reimagines her classic 2002 Versace dress worn by Blake Lively
Khloe Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner: ‘Magic in a bottle’