Stargazers prepare for spectacular Perseid meteor shower on August 11-12

Sky enthusiasts across Ireland and Great Britain are gearing up for the annual Perseid meteor shower, which is set to peak this weekend.
Known for its breathtaking display, the Perseids are one of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year.
As per BBC, the shower, which typically runs from July 27 to August 23, will reach its peak on August 11 and 12.
During these peak nights, observers in dark areas can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour, according to Astronomy Ireland.
David Moore, chairman of Astronomy Ireland, told BBC News NI, "This year’s Perseids promise to be especially remarkable, as there will be no interference from the moon. This ensures optimal viewing conditions for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the shooting stars."
How the Perseids form?
The Perseids are fragments from Comet Swift-Tuttle, a distant comet that takes 130 years to complete an orbit around the Sun.
As Earth passes through the debris trail left by the comet, small particles burn up upon entering our atmosphere, creating bright streaks of light across the night sky.
Viewing conditions and tips:
For the best viewing experience, observers should find a dark, open area away from city lights. No special equipment is needed, just a clear view of the night sky and some patience.
The weather may pose a challenge, as the forecast for August 11 and 12 is unsettled with possible clouds and rain. The best viewing times are expected to be during the first half of both nights before the weather conditions worsen.
To make the most of the Perseid meteor shower, experts recommend dressing warmly, using a reclining chair to avoid neck strain, and allowing your eyes to adjust to the darkness for about 10 minutes.