Thunderstorm warning issued as UK braces for record-breaking heat

The UK is set to experience a mix of extreme weather on Monday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
The UK is set to experience a mix of extreme weather on Monday, with the Met Office issuing a thunderstorm warning for several regions while record-breaking heat continues elsewhere.

Yellow weather warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and northern England. Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western areas and move northeast by Monday morning, as per iNews.

Residents can anticipate frequent lightning, heavy rain, and potential hail, with rainfall possibly reaching 20-40 mm in some areas and up to 60 mm in 1-2 hours.

The Met Office warns that these storms may cause flooding, leading to road closures, transport delays, and possible power cuts. The thunderstorms are forecasted to clear by Monday afternoon.

In contrast, Monday is poised to be the hottest day of the year, with temperatures in London expected to hit 33°C, surpassing the previous high of 32°C recorded at the end of July.

In Inverness, temperatures will start at 17°C with thunderstorms and rain in the morning, followed by sunshine in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Belfast will see cooler temperatures of 21°C, while Manchester will enjoy sunny weather with a high of 25°C. Northern Scotland will remain cloudy until midday with temperatures reaching 20°C.

However by Tuesday, temperatures are expected to return to average levels as fresher weather moves in from the west. 

