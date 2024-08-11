King Charles imposes photo ban for hiding Kate Middleton in Scotland

King Charles has issued an extraordinary order of no photographs being taken at his Balmoral Castle to safeguard Kate Middleton.
As per Express UK, close members from the royal family are heading toward Scotland for spending their summer break with Your Majesty and wife Queen Camilla.
Just like every year, the Princess of Wales shall be traditionally retreating to the property with Prince William as well.
And since she is keeping away from the public eye because of her health scare these days, King Charles has imposed a new rule ahead of her visit.
Mobile phones and any kind of pictures snapped at family events have been restricted with a special warning extended toward younger royals.
A well-place insider said, “There has been a gentle reminder that social media posts and photos from family events are to be avoided.”
“It’s a private family holiday and due to extended members of the family joining this year, they are trying to keep everything as private as possible,” the source said.
Kate Middleton’s unofficial images being leaked to the media can serve as a minefield for King Charles as they both wish to hide her from the public eye these days.