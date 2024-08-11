Kate Middlton's secret location at Balmoral castle leaked after King Charles' photo ban policy

Kate Middleton’s visit to Balmoral castle with husband Prince William and kids George, Charlotte and Louis seemingly confirmed as secret location revealed.
The cancer-stricken princess of Wales is all set to spend time of her life with family at the royal estate at a very private hideout amid treatment.
As reported by Express UK, Catherine and William will stay at a cottage known as Tam-Na-Ghar, a private location in the 50,000 acre estate.
Tam-Na-Ghar was gifted to William by his late great-grandmother, the Queen Elizabeth’s mother, it boasts three bedrooms and is close to King Charles and Queen Camilla's residence, Birkhall.
The private home is considered a perfect vacation spot for the royal couple and their kids as it has very few pictures publicly available.
This update comes shortly after it was reported that King Charles has implemented a strict no-photography policy at Balmoral Castle to protect Kate Middleton's privacy.
Due to concerns over her recent health scare, Kate is keeping a low profile, prompting Charles to introduce this new rule ahead of her visit.
The use of mobile phones and the taking of any photos during family gatherings have been banned, with a special warning issued to the younger royals.