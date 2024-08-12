Royal

Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'

Kate Middleton's rare appearance with William in latest video wins internet

  by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024


Kate Middleton has yet again taken the internet by storm after showing her brief glimpse in a new and exciting video.

The Kensington Palace took to their Instagram account on Sunday to celebrate the success of Team GB in Paris Olympics 2024.

Snoop Dogg, who was one of the torch bearers at this year’s sports event kicked off the video noting, “Greeting, loved ones,,,” then Princess of Wales, who was standing next to William continued, “from all of us watching at home, Congratulations to Team GB.”

Her beloved husband further appreciated the British team noting, “Well done on all you have achieved, you’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

The former football star David Beckham was also featured in the video message, which also included delightful and warm wishes from other bigwigs.

Shortly after the video was shared, the adamant fans of the royal couple swamped the comments section with immense praises for the cancer-stricken mother-of-three.

“Wow! What a beautiful surprise Thank you for this video, it’s great to see you both again Congratulations to everyone,” one fan commented.

While another penned, “awesome to see them and loving the hair on PW. The Princess as gorgeous as ever, good to see recovery going well.”

One user gushed, “Windsor William" is back!” and extended a wish for Kate, “All the very best wishes for a full and serene recovery to our Catherine who looks still a bit tired.”

“You both look amazing!!!!! Love the scruff W!!! Catherine you look stunning!!” another added.

Royal News

