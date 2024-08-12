Shah Rukh Khan makes major statement about ‘Jawan, RRR, Baahubali’

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Locarno Film Festival where he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
SRK reflected on his journey in Bollywood and also gave a verdict on hit films Jawan, RRR and Baahubali.
While praising the South Indian actors, he said, "They have some of the greatest superstars of our country and we all know it in India. It's just that with some of the huge hits like Jawan, RRR and Baahubali, everybody started noticing it all over.”
The Bollywood bigwig exclaimed that South cinema is cinematically and technically “fantastic.”
He also recalled his dream of working with Mani Ratnam to work in a South genre film.
Shah Rukh continued, “If you ask me, to regionalise Indian cinema is wrong to be honest. It's just that our country is so vast that we don't have different dialects across the nation, we have different languages across the nation.”
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan Khan, Abram Khan will do voice-over in highly-anticipated film Mufasa: The Lion King.
Mufasa: The Lion King will hit theatres on 20th December.