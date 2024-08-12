Royal

Prince William’s hairless garden finally blessed with flashy beard

Prince William steals attention from Kate Middleton

  by Web Desk
  August 12, 2024


Prince William has at last emerged for the first time after his last public sighting on July 25, and royal observers are delighted to know that he has been playing the facial guitar.

As per People Magazine, the Prince of Wales appeared in a surprising video next to wife Kate Middleton as they both congratulated Team GB for sweating itself out at 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an extraordinarily rare twist of events, all eyes were wagging on Prince William instead of his wife, who has attracted record-breaking media attention for her disappearance after health issues.

But, for this one special instance, he swept every bit of concentration away from the Princess of Wales with the credit solely going to his appallingly new look.

It so happens that the royal family is on a summer break, and since King Charles’ older son isn’t tending to any duties for now, he has been growing some extra mustache-arella!

His otherwise hairless garden is currently bestowed with strands of whiskers running across his chin, instantly giving viewers a buzz at first sight.

“Great to see Kate Middleton. But Prince William… unshaved? Haha, it’s been years since we’ve seen that! What a sight,” a user reacted on X.

Another announced, “Here for Willy’s stubble. His beard is the next popular royal family member.”

