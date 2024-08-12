Ben Affleck’s daughter hints at recovering relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck may have allegedly split from wife Jennifer Lopez, but his daughter Violet Affleck is still looking up to her for some real fashion guidance.
The Ain’t Your Mamma singer had famously decked out in a banging Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress on a Valentine’s Day date with her hubby back in 2023.
It featured two hot and cold tones of the color pink styled with a belt tightly gripping her waist from the center.
Yesterday, on August 11, Violet Affleck picked out and slid in these very same clothes from Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe while on an outing with stepsiblings Max Muñiz and Emme Muñiz.
Flashing a toothy smile, she modeled in her stepmum’s chiffon piece paired with a pink and white set of sneakers as the trio walked through Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and his current spouse haven’t been spotted together in public for months with Daily Mail recently reporting that they have already prepared divorce papers.
While these thick tensions pinch the family, Violet Affleck has seemingly hinted that Jennifer Lopez hasn’t gone too far away from the actor since their kids are still hanging out together.