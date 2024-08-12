Entertainment

Ben Affleck’s daughter hints at recovering relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's daughter Violet Affleck winked at all being well in family

  August 12, 2024
Ben Affleck may have allegedly split from wife Jennifer Lopez, but his daughter Violet Affleck is still looking up to her for some real fashion guidance.

The Ain’t Your Mamma singer had famously decked out in a banging Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress on a Valentine’s Day date with her hubby back in 2023.

It featured two hot and cold tones of the color pink styled with a belt tightly gripping her waist from the center.

Yesterday, on August 11, Violet Affleck picked out and slid in these very same clothes from Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe while on an outing with stepsiblings Max Muñiz and Emme Muñiz.

Flashing a toothy smile, she modeled in her stepmum’s chiffon piece paired with a pink and white set of sneakers as the trio walked through Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and his current spouse haven’t been spotted together in public for months with Daily Mail recently reporting that they have already prepared divorce papers.

While these thick tensions pinch the family, Violet Affleck has seemingly hinted that Jennifer Lopez hasn’t gone too far away from the actor since their kids are still hanging out together.

Kit Harington was ‘disgusted’ of himself during ‘Game of Thrones’ shoot
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’
Millie Bobby Brown returns to 'Stranger Things' season 5 with new name
Nick Jonas drops sneak peek of daughter Malti’s haircutting skills: Watch
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck debuted new look
Jennifer Garner gives 'Deadpool & Wolverine' set tour as Electra: Watch
‘Billionaire Island’ trailer unveils dark secrets of the ultra-rich
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction
‘Scarface’ star Angel Salazar breathes his last at 68
‘RHONJ’ star Rachel Fuda announces pregnancy after ‘going through IVF’
Miley Cyrus 'stands proud' after being named youngest Disney legend
Taylor Swift's close friend reacts to 'terrifying' terrorism threats on singer's Vienna conert