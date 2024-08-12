Taylor Swift crew dancer reveals SHOCKING details after Vienna terror plot

Taylor Swift to receive private security, specialized in counterterrorism during London gigs
The American singer, Taylor Swift who recently found herself at the brink of potential terrorism threat is said to be in a “security lockdown” ahead of her upcoming shows.
As reported by The Sun, Swift will likely to receive a private security, specialized in counterterrorism during her London shows, after deadly terrorism plot was exposed ahead of her Eras Tour concert in Vienna last week.
The Midnights hitmaker has not issued any statement or appeared in public as she is provided a strict “presidential level” security, in the wake of recent terrorist threats.
One of Swift’s dancer, Sam McWilliams’ mother disclosed to a fan, “They’re all on lockdown but doing OK.”
Meanwhile, an insider confirmed to the outlet that “Taylor’s security and of those around her has always been paramount, but even more so now.”
“She and her dancers were told to ‘go to ground for their own safety’ in light of the Vienna threat. That’s why nothing has been said about the cancelled shows beyond the promoter’s statement,” the source added.
The Tortured Poets Department artist is now gearing up to set the London stage on fire with five concerts from August 15 to August 20 at Wembley Stadium.