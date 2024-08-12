Entertainment

Taylor Swift crew dancer reveals SHOCKING details after Vienna terror plot

  • August 12, 2024
Taylor Swift to receive private security, specialized in counterterrorism during London gigs

The American singer, Taylor Swift who recently found herself at the brink of potential terrorism threat is said to be in a “security lockdown” ahead of her upcoming shows.

As reported by The Sun, Swift will likely to receive a private security, specialized in counterterrorism during her London shows, after deadly terrorism plot was exposed ahead of her Eras Tour concert in Vienna last week.

The Midnights hitmaker has not issued any statement or appeared in public as she is provided a strict “presidential level” security, in the wake of recent terrorist threats.

One of Swift’s dancer, Sam McWilliams’ mother disclosed to a fan, “They’re all on lockdown but doing OK.”

Meanwhile, an insider confirmed to the outlet that “Taylor’s security and of those around her has always been paramount, but even more so now.”

“She and her dancers were told to ‘go to ground for their own safety’ in light of the Vienna threat. That’s why nothing has been said about the cancelled shows beyond the promoter’s statement,” the source added.

The Tortured Poets Department artist is now gearing up to set the London stage on fire with five concerts from August 15 to August 20 at Wembley Stadium.

Post Malone makes sombre confession about past struggles with loneliness
Taylor Swift fans face strict security measures at Wembley Stadium
Kit Harington was ‘disgusted’ of himself during ‘Game of Thrones’ shoot
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’
Ben Affleck’s daughter hints at recovering relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Millie Bobby Brown returns to 'Stranger Things' season 5 with new name
Nick Jonas drops sneak peek of daughter Malti’s haircutting skills: Watch
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck debuted new look
Jennifer Garner gives 'Deadpool & Wolverine' set tour as Electra: Watch
‘Billionaire Island’ trailer unveils dark secrets of the ultra-rich
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on firework malfunction