Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice was originally given another name by parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, but it was changed after Queen Elizabeth reportedly expressed resentment.
As part of an informal courtesy to the reigning one, members from the royal family would tell the late Monarch their chosen moniker for new babies so as to receive her blessing in exchange.
Usually, she signed off the ceremony with no grudges, although when it came to Princess Beatrice’s birth, there was reluctance.
When Prince Andrew’s daughter as born, he traditionally announced the name given to her with Queen Elizabeth immediately disapproving it.
In fact, when the little one was born, Sarah Ferguson and her husband held off from revealing their choice of moniker because they were allegedly struggling to think of anything.
After Queen Elizabeth dismissed the couple’s first pick, she herself suggested that her granddaughter should be named Princess Beatrice, as per The List.
Before accepting the proposal, Prince Andrew had decided that their kiddo would be called “Annabel,” but Her Majesty said that it sounded too “yuppie,” as if she’s supposed to be a “young brat.”