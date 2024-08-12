Royal

Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice’s name was held off from Queen Elizabeth by Prince Andrew

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024
Princess Beatrice’s name was held off from Queen Elizabeth by Prince Andrew
Princess Beatrice’s name was held off from Queen Elizabeth by Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice was originally given another name by parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, but it was changed after Queen Elizabeth reportedly expressed resentment.

As part of an informal courtesy to the reigning one, members from the royal family would tell the late Monarch their chosen moniker for new babies so as to receive her blessing in exchange.

Usually, she signed off the ceremony with no grudges, although when it came to Princess Beatrice’s birth, there was reluctance.

When Prince Andrew’s daughter as born, he traditionally announced the name given to her with Queen Elizabeth immediately disapproving it.

In fact, when the little one was born, Sarah Ferguson and her husband held off from revealing their choice of moniker because they were allegedly struggling to think of anything.

After Queen Elizabeth dismissed the couple’s first pick, she herself suggested that her granddaughter should be named Princess Beatrice, as per The List.

Before accepting the proposal, Prince Andrew had decided that their kiddo would be called “Annabel,” but Her Majesty said that it sounded too “yuppie,” as if she’s supposed to be a “young brat.”

Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance

Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Royal News

Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry 'hit hard' by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' big loss
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Prince William grows beard to offset media attention on Kate Middleton
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles’ hidden reason for being ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles celebrates big milestone after imposing photo ban policy at Balmoral Castle
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘headache’ for Prince William
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middlton's secret location at Balmoral castle leaked after King Charles' photo ban policy
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Queen Camilla joins King Charles after 2 weeks of separation
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family