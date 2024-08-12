Taylor Swift fans face strict security measures at Wembley Stadium 

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans attending her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium this week will face enhanced security measures and a long list of banned items following a terror plot targeting her shows in Vienna.
The increased security comes after two men were arrested for plotting to target Swift's concerts in Vienna, forcing the US superstar to cancel three sold-out shows.
Swift was said to be "devastated" by the news, which sparked fears that her London shows would also be cancelled.
However, the performances will go ahead with enhanced security and strict restrictions on what fans can bring to the stadium.
Wembley bosses have published a list of over 50 banned items, including glass or metal containers, large bags, aerosol containers, and umbrellas.
On the venue's website, a full list has been published with the note, saying, "Please make sure you’re not bringing anything you shouldn’t before arriving. Everyone will be checked before entry, and we don’t want any Bad Blood – we’d hate to have to turn you away."
Taylo Swift’s London leg of her Eras Tour is still going ahead, with some changes to the itinerary.
The new schedule was posted on Instagram along with the caption, “Wembley updated the website last night and changed doors and show start for some days so make sure you know when yours starts! This means Taylor will also go on earlier."