Jeremy Allen White spotted with mystery woman amid stalled divorce

  • August 12, 2024
Jeremy Allen White, star of the hit TV show The Bear, was seen out and about with a mystery blonde woman in Los Angeles, as his divorce from estranged wife Addison Timlin remains stalled.

According to eyewitnesses, White, 33, was spotted walking around a local farmer's market in Studio City, California, with the unidentified woman and one of his daughters.

He was dressed in an all-white ensemble, while the mystery woman wore a light blue outfit.

The sighting comes as White's divorce from Timlin has shown no signs of progress since April. The couple, who were married for three years, have yet to finalize a settlement over their property and support.

Addison filed for divorce in May 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking joint legal custody of their two daughters, as well as primary physical custody and spousal support.

Jeremy responded by asking for joint physical custody, and the exes eventually reached a deal over custody in October 2023.

However, the agreement came with strict conditions, including regular alcohol testing for Jeremy when he spends time with their daughters.

Despite the custody deal, the divorce proceedings have dragged on, with no sign of a resolution.

Jeremy Allen White has been linked to singer Rosalía in recent months, although the two have not been seen together recently.

