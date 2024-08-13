Jennifer Lopez visits Ben Affleck's kids at his LA home amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez stopped by Ben Affleck's rental home in Brentwood over the weekend after spending much of the summer apart.
Regarding the current state of events a source told PEOPLE that Lopez is eager to spend quality time with Affleck's kids before their school starts.
An insider shared, "Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids."
"She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college," the insider added.
Also a source previously told people that the estranged couple "hadn't seen each other in weeks.''
"They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh," the source elaborated.
Prior to the singer's new move, a source also revealed, "Affleck is doing well and thrives when he is busy and he's been working non-stop."
"The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them too, It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible."
Signs of trouble in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship became apparent in May.