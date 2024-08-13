Trending

Janhvi Kapoor honours late mom Sridevi on her 65th birth anniversary

Sridevi died in 2018 at the age of 54 after drowning in a bathtub at her Dubai residence

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor is the eldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is the eldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor 

Janhvi Kapoor carried forward her late mom Sridevi’s beliefs and traditions by visiting the Tirupati temple to mark her late mom's birth anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Ulajh actor shared three pictures featuring her day out at the temple.


The first photo was of the steps that lead to the Tirupati temple, suggesting that the star kid truly followed Sridevi's ritual of climbing up to the temple on foot.

While the second shot was from her childhood days showing off their epic yet unbreakable mother-daughter bond. 

Sridevi in a beige top wrapped her arms around her daughter’s shoulders.

Next up, Janhvi looked drop dead gorgeous for the spiritual day out wearing a yellow silk saree, paired with a turquoise blouse with golden prints. 

She complemented her look with gold earrings, necklace, waist bracelet and a tilak on her forehead.

“ Happy birthday Mumma. I love you,” the Bawaal actress wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor also paid tribute to her late mother with a photo from her childhood.

Their doting dad and Bollywood’s acclaimed Indian film producer Boney Kapoor also uploaded a click of his late wife from her 2012 movie English Vinglish. 

For the unversed, Sridevi at the age of 54 after drowning in a bathtub at her Dubai residence

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release

Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release
Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident

Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments

James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments

Trending News

James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Wahaj Ali gives emormous shoutout to fans in new post
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Sara Ali Khan expresses 'bliss, joy and gratitude' on her birthday
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Ayeza Khan 'enjoys' sunset at Daman-e-Koh
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Video: Nimra Khan narrates horrific details of attempted kidnapping incident in DHA Karachi
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Maya Ali shakes a leg to Coke Studio's famous track 'Blockbuster'
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Shweta Tiwari makes surprise revelation about daughter Palak and Ibrahim Ali Khan
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Shah Rukh Khan makes major statement about ‘Jawan, RRR, Baahubali’
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Shah Rukh Khan makes big comeback in Hindi dubbed 'Mufasa: Lion King'
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Sana Javed drops a peek from her honeymoon in Switzerland
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Musician Haniya Aslam of band 'Zeb and Haniya' dies in Islamabad
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Durefishan Saleem makes social media comeback after hiatus
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Ayeza Khan takes road trip to the Murree valley