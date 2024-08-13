Janhvi Kapoor honours late mom Sridevi on her 65th birth anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor carried forward her late mom Sridevi’s beliefs and traditions by visiting the Tirupati temple to mark her late mom's birth anniversary.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Ulajh actor shared three pictures featuring her day out at the temple.
The first photo was of the steps that lead to the Tirupati temple, suggesting that the star kid truly followed Sridevi's ritual of climbing up to the temple on foot.
While the second shot was from her childhood days showing off their epic yet unbreakable mother-daughter bond.
Sridevi in a beige top wrapped her arms around her daughter’s shoulders.
Next up, Janhvi looked drop dead gorgeous for the spiritual day out wearing a yellow silk saree, paired with a turquoise blouse with golden prints.
She complemented her look with gold earrings, necklace, waist bracelet and a tilak on her forehead.
“ Happy birthday Mumma. I love you,” the Bawaal actress wrote in the caption.
Earlier in the day, Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor also paid tribute to her late mother with a photo from her childhood.
Their doting dad and Bollywood’s acclaimed Indian film producer Boney Kapoor also uploaded a click of his late wife from her 2012 movie English Vinglish.
For the unversed, Sridevi at the age of 54 after drowning in a bathtub at her Dubai residence