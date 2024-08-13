Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face recognition challenge in Colombia ahead of tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit to Columbia amid security concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for their upcoming tour in Colombia, but they’ve been advised that many Colombians might not be familiar with their royal status.

As per GB News, the local journalist has noted that many Colombians, however, may not be familiar with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their interest in the Royal Family.

They wrote, "The Sussexes trip to Colombia is likely to generate more headlines internationally than it is in the South American nation, where most citizens have little interest in the British Royal family and may not even know who the couple are.”

"Nevertheless, Meghan and Harry’s global fame means that their visit will shine an international spotlight on the communities and issues that they encounter during their four-day trip."

A royal insider has revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may accompany their parents on their next tour.

The source told OK: "Meghan is debating whether to bring the children with her as she feels they’re old enough, especially Archie, to enjoy a trip like this and meet people from different cultures.”

"She’s well aware that it would bring extra attention and that if the four of them are pictured on the tour, it again adds to their brand," the source added.

To note, President of the country, Francia Márquez, invited the couple, to promote their Archewell Foundation’s agenda of promoting a safer digital environment for people, especially the young.

During their visit, they are said to visit capital Bogotá, and Pacific regions Cartagena and Cali.

Royal News

Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite
Prince Harry makes major shift in staff amid his security concerns for next trip
Prince William halts summer break to host Princess Diana’s remembrance
King Charles’ priceless fist bump with Mikyle Louis was a royal setup
Prince Harry’s security beefed up after assassination attempt on Colombian President
Prince Harry 'hit hard' by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' big loss
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Prince William grows beard to offset media attention on Kate Middleton
King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance