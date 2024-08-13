Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face recognition challenge in Colombia ahead of tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for their upcoming tour in Colombia, but they’ve been advised that many Colombians might not be familiar with their royal status.
As per GB News, the local journalist has noted that many Colombians, however, may not be familiar with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their interest in the Royal Family.
They wrote, "The Sussexes trip to Colombia is likely to generate more headlines internationally than it is in the South American nation, where most citizens have little interest in the British Royal family and may not even know who the couple are.”
"Nevertheless, Meghan and Harry’s global fame means that their visit will shine an international spotlight on the communities and issues that they encounter during their four-day trip."
A royal insider has revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may accompany their parents on their next tour.
The source told OK: "Meghan is debating whether to bring the children with her as she feels they’re old enough, especially Archie, to enjoy a trip like this and meet people from different cultures.”
"She’s well aware that it would bring extra attention and that if the four of them are pictured on the tour, it again adds to their brand," the source added.
To note, President of the country, Francia Márquez, invited the couple, to promote their Archewell Foundation’s agenda of promoting a safer digital environment for people, especially the young.
During their visit, they are said to visit capital Bogotá, and Pacific regions Cartagena and Cali.