George Clooney backfires at Quentin Tarantino for insulting him in interviews

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
George Clooney has voiced out of being “irritated” with fellow actor Quentin Tarantino, who is busy talking “sh**t” about him these days.

Chatting in a new sit down with GQ, he expressed, “Quentin Tarantino said some s**t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him!”

Then, the filmmaker went on to recall the entire incident.

“He did some interview where they were naming movie stars. Then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George Clooney?’ ” he narrated.

George Clooney added, “He goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’ And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ ”

But, according to him, the past millennium has been his “whole f****ing career.”

“So now I’m like, all right, dude, f*** off! I don’t mind giving him s***. He gave me s***,” he lashed.

It was in the 1996 horror film, From Dusk till Dawn, where the duo starred as brothers.

Back then, Quentin Tarantino had just begun his career, whereas George Clooney had already made his name with the ER drama.

But despite this, he had reportedly aired some negative things about his senior co-start, saying that his acting skills are not “impressive at all.”

It’s now that George Clooney is giving it back to him.

