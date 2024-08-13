Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video

Kate Middleton has presented keen followers with a subtle update on her health through a new video.
As per Express UK, the Princess of Wales thanking Team GB for its effort in 2024 Paris Olympics next to Prince William contained a “message of reassurance.”
In the snippet, she was seen wearing the timeless Tori striped t-shirt designed by Ralph Lauren that’s considered to be one of her favorites.
Style expert Daniella Rogers-Clark said, “Seeing Kate Middleton in a familiar approachable style sends a message of reassurance that she is doing well and recovering from her cancer battle.”
“The Princess of Wales often wears a striped top, as a symbol of familiarity, and normality. It is a relaxed, accessible, and relatable style,” she added.
In fact, back in the video uploading for breaking her cancer diagnosis news, Prince William’s wife had slipped into identical clothing.
“Kate Middleton wore a Breton stripe jumper by Erdem. She clearly feels comfortable in this now signature casual outfit,” Daniella Rogers-Clark pointed out.