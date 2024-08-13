Sheikh Hasina faces major blow as court orders murder probe against ex-PM

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faced a new legal challenge as the court ordered a probe into alleged killings and vandalism.
The court opened an investigation against the former prime minister over the death of a grocery shop owner during the protests in July, Reuters reported.
Along with Hasina, the court has also ordered an inquiry against a few other prominent people of her administration, after which police arrested former law minister Anisul Huq and Hasina's adviser Salman F. Rahman on the charges of ‘instigating’ the murder of two people.
Moreover, Citizen Amir Hamza has filed this lawsuit against Hasina, following the protests, at Dhaka's chief metropolitan magistrate's court.
Hamza alleges that the grocery shop owner, Abu Saeed, was hit by a police bullet when he was crossing the street in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on July 19.
The complainant told Reuters, “I am the first ordinary citizen who showed the courage to take this legal step against Sheikh Hasina for her crimes. I will see the case to an end.”
Meanwhile, hours after the court ordered a probe, Hasina also issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) via his son saying, “Many people died in the name of revolution (in July). I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly.”
To note, Hasina, who left Bangladesh after serving a 15-year term as Prime Minister, is still in India.