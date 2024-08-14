Taylor Swift hosts farewell party for Eras tour crew after scary Vienna terror plot

Taylor Swift has been spotted out and about for the first time since her Vienna concerts were cancelled over terrorist threats last week.
In order to lift the spirits of her Eras Tour staff members, Swift threw a wrap party in London on Monday night.
The Fortnight singer left the swanky members-only club Annabel's for the party in an attire from Vivienne Westwood’s new Autumn/Winter 2024/25 collection.
She paired a colourful plaid skirt with a matching cropped blazer and further styled her look with a white Wizard Frill shirt from the same designer, a brown handbag along with platform green Mary Janes with white socks.
Further amping up her style game, the 14-time Grammy winner kept her hair down, opting for a smokey brown eye and signature red lip.
Despite the wrap celebrations, the Midnight crooner appeared downcast.
To note the pop sensation has yet to break silence on the situation, leaving many conflicted.
While dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to voice disappointment over her silence others defended her.
Taylor Swift's Vienna shows faced a major setback after suspects, whose ages ranged from 15 to 19, used knives and homemade explosives in the foiled attack.