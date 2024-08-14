Justin Baldoni brings in crisis manager amid 'It Ends With Us' casting drama

Entertainment

Justin Baldoni has decided to seek PR help amid fued speculations with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

A source told People that director of the hit film has hired a crisis public relations manager Melissa Nathan of The Agency Group amid reports of drama with the cast.

The blockbuster movie also stars talented actors like Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar and Kevin McKidd.

At the the New York premiere on August 6, he mainly posed with wife rather than the film cast. Justin has also been noticeably absent from other group promotional appearances, including the London premiere.

Recently, a video is circulating on the internet of Blake and Justin arguing on the set of It Ends With Us.

A source told the outlet, “None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin - they certainly didn't talk to him at the premiere.”

Justin seemingly had an “extremely difficult” environment for cast and crew of the hit film, which made Blake “uncomfortable”, as per Page Six.

The insider further explained, “Justin almost became the character in the sense that some women on set felt he was borderline abusive to them and that he was unprofessional and unapologetic.

It Ends With Us has earned $80 million globally.

