Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji represented India at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on Tuesday.
The Koffee With Karan show host posted unseen pictures from the event on his social media.
He captioned the post, “There’s nothing quite as magical as travelling across the globe & experiencing the magic of Indian cinema in a land that might be foreign…but feels just like home. Extending immense gratitude & love to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for having us and celebrating the power of cinema across borders.”
Karan also gave a speech at the event. His selfie with the Australia PM Anthony Albanese and Rani went viral.
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director further wrote, “A special mention to the honourable Prime Minister of Australia - Anthony Albanese for the warmth, generosity and memories!”
He wore a three-piece suit while Rani donned a timeless golden saari for the big event.
Shortly after Karan posted the exclusive pictures, his fans flooded the comment section in no time.
A fan wrote, “Karan u are so stylish and awesome and u are friends of friends....can't you be a dear friend and upgrade rani's wardrobe.”
Another wrote, “Excellence, Dear @karanjohar what an incredible physical transformation u made. Kudos to u & to ur trainer, too.”