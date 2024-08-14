Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet prove sky's the limit on jet date

Kylie Jenner and
Timothée Chalamet are making most of their summer nights!
On August 13, 2024 the couple stepped off a private jet after taking a trip to the Bahamas together.
The Khy founder rocked a white hoodie and black yoga pants while the Wonka star opted for a purple-and-white track jacket, black shorts and a green hat.
To top off their low-key ensembles, the lovebirds each sported black face masks.
In Bahamas, the pair enjoyed the sun together as part of Kylie's 27th birthday on August 10 and shared peeks of their beach-filled adventures in Monday's carousel recapping the occasion.
Alongside the series of shots, the mom-of-two captioned the post, "best birthday ever ??"
Travis Scott's ex-girlfriend recently shared that her and Timothee's personal life staying under wraps 'feels so good.'
About the same, the reality TV star told British Vogue, “Privacy is so important to me in life.”
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sparked romance in 2023, shortly after making out on a boat in Capri.
Since then they have attended a slew of different events together like the Beyoncé's concert in LA , the U.S Open in September 2023 and had a date night at the Golden Globes 2024.
Three months after their Paris Fashion Week meet-cute, news broke that they are now one.