Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan

  by Web Desk
  August 14, 2024
Salman Khan shares sweet bond with his dad Salim Khan and this is evident through his latest social media post. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Radhe actor shared a picture from the trailer launch of Angry Young Men in Mumbai. 

The photo featured Salman standing behind his dad, who was seated on a chair. 

To describe the priceless moment, the Tiger 3 actor captioned the photo as " Dadlee My Father of God," which shows the actor's deep admiration and respect for his father.


For the event, the Ved star sported a full-sleeved black tee paired with faded jeans while the veteran screenwriter chose to wear a light shirt, white trousers and a puffer jacket. 

On seeing Salman and his father in one frame, fans flooded the comments section with love and notable celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Aditya Roy Kapur showered love. 

Meanwhile the 58-year-old also shared another click from the event that showed not only his father but also Javed Akhtar. 

Speaking out about the Angry Young Men, Salim Khan at the trailer launch said, " I started my career in front of the camera but realized my true strength lay in telling stories. That's when I started focusing on what came naturally to me-writing." 

" I then met Javed who was extremely passionate about writing and together we did some fantastic work together which I am very proud of. We had an excellent run and achieved great success and also challenged industry norms along the way," Salim Khan added. 

