Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Google celebrates Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day with a vibrant mango-art-inspired doodle.

The search engine changed its Doodle on Wednesday, August 14, to celebrate the momentous occasion of Pakistan.

The company’s name on the Doodle is spelled out in white against a green background, mirroring the colors of the Pakistani flag. 

Moreover, it is further decorated with an illustration of the Pakistani flag, surrounded by traditional art featuring mangos.

The mangoes on the doodle represent Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and national fruit.

Furthermore, on a new webpage, users will find a different Doodle on the top-left corner of the page in which the Pakistani flag has replaced the double ‘Os’ in the ‘Google’.

It is worth knowing the most popular search engine in the world every now and then keeps changing its doodle to celebrate different events, occasions, and people.

US Extends Heartfelt Independence Day Wishes to Pakistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day, saying, “I wish all those celebrating today, in Pakistan, the US, and across the world, a joyous Independence Day.”

Blinken further added, “In the year ahead, we will deepen bilateral relations and extend our people-to-people ties to build a more prosperous future for both our countries.”

