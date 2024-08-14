Aiman Khan cheers 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Independence Day

Aiman Khan shared a sweet message for Pakistan on Independence Day!
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Baandi starlet treated her 12.2M followers to a gorgeous picture of the flag.
She captioned her post, " Happy Independence Day. Pakistan Zindabad."
The viral post has garnered a lot of love on social media in no time.
" Happy Independence Day. We love you hani," one Instagram user wrote.
" Congratulations to Pakistan on its Independence." the second penned.
The third added, " Love from Pakistan."
Khan is the most adored actress of the Pakistani entertainment industry and often shares tidbits from her life.
To note, the superstar's post on Independence came soon after she celebrated her youngest daughter Miraal's first birthday at the Clock Tower, Karachi.
Aiman Khan is married to famous actor Muneeb Butt and both are parents to two cute daughters.