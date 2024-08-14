Trending

Aiman Khan cheers 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Independence Day

Aiman Khan rings in Pakistan's 77th birthday with a sweet message

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Aiman Khan rings in Pakistans 77th birthday with a sweet message
Aiman Khan rings in Pakistan's 77th birthday with a sweet message 

Aiman Khan shared a sweet message for Pakistan on Independence Day!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Baandi starlet treated her 12.2M followers to a gorgeous picture of the flag. 

She captioned her post, " Happy Independence Day. Pakistan Zindabad." 


The viral post has garnered a lot of love on social media in no time. 

" Happy Independence Day. We love you hani," one Instagram user wrote. 

" Congratulations to Pakistan on its Independence." the second penned. 

The third added, " Love from Pakistan." 

Khan is the most adored actress of the Pakistani entertainment industry and often shares tidbits from her life. 

To note, the superstar's post on Independence came soon after she celebrated her youngest daughter Miraal's first birthday at the Clock Tower, Karachi. 

Aiman Khan is married to famous actor Muneeb Butt and both are parents to two cute daughters. 

Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

Google Doodle goes tropical to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day
Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit

Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan

Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying

Trending News

Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Fawad Khan releases new track 'Taara/Diamonds' in collaboration with US media outlet
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Aditya Roy Kapur 'looking forward' to upcoming film 'Metro...in Dino'
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Kriti Sanon addresses failure of 'Adipurush'
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on ‘frustrating’ dating rumours with Kabir Bahia
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar laud Salim-Javed in ‘Angry Young Men’
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Hania Aamir brings her radiant charm to the lush greens of Bali
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Varun Dhawan poses with wife Natasha Dalal in throwback picture
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Abhishek Bachchan takes major step to prevent online backlash
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'heart-melting' pictures with Malti steals hearts
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
Janhvi Kapoor honours late mom Sridevi on her 65th birth anniversary