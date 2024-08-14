Jennifer Lopez’s brutal response to Ben Affleck’s new look REVEALED

Ben Affleck new buzz cut and clean-shaven look left Jennifer Lopez furious as he has been seemingly toying with her feelings amid divorce rumours.
Jennifer’s reaction over her estranged husband’s new look was no different than most of his fans, who were taken by surprise after seeing Ben in a buzz cut and a clean-shaven look.
A source has exclusively spilled beans on how Jennifer is reeling with the heartbreak caused by Ben’s blows, especially on singer’s birthday.
“The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her,” the insider revealed.
“Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it’s off — it’s like he’s gaslighting her,” the source added of Ben.
Speaking about Jennifer’s first-hand reaction on Ben’s new look, featuring his hair shaved in a fauxhawk the insider confirmed that the Goodwill Hunting actor’s photo to the This Is Me… Now hit maker.
“A member of Jen’s staff sent her a photo of Ben and her jaw just about hit the floor,” the source revealed, adding, “She thinks it’s desperately lame, and that he’s clearly having a midlife crisis.”