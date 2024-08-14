Trending

Hardik Pandya ‘caught’ with Jasmin Walia as ex-wife thanks divorcing him

Hardik Pandya confirmed dating rumors with singer Jasmin Walia

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Hardik Pandya confirmed dating rumors with singer Jasmin Walia
Hardik Pandya confirmed dating rumors with singer Jasmin Walia

Hardik Pandya has been caught in the act with rumored girlfriend Jasmin Walia, at last confirming their much-gossiped relationship!

But the alleged romance going down between these two has seemingly disturbed his ex-wife, Nataša Stanković, who is reportedly raising their son Agastya alone in Serbia.

Four days ago, Jasmin Walia of Bom Diggy Diggy fame uploaded a post, where she could be seen holidaying out at a Greece motel in a set of boomingly racy clothes.

Cut to yesterday, Hardik Pandya floated a video on his own profile, in which he was smilingly walking around the very same hotel room!

Hardik Pandya ‘caught’ with Jasmin Walia as ex-wife thanks divorcing him

The duo was spotted on the same day and time in the Southeastern European country, showing signs of nothing but an affair of the heart, as per NDTV.

Meanwhile, Nataša Stanković wrote her heart out in an Instagram story after the news about her cricketer ex-husband’s impassioned vacation with Jasmin Walia came out.

“When you surrender everything to God, that’s when you get a new name. You are not who you were, but who God says you are,” she remarked.

According to many users, this seems to be both a swipe at Hardik Pandya as well as gratitude for “getting rid of his last name.”

Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream

Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream
Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool

Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day

Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback

Trending News

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to team up for film?
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Aiman Khan cheers 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Independence Day
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Salman Khan dedicates endearing post to father Salim Khan
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Fawad Khan releases new track 'Taara/Diamonds' in collaboration with US media outlet
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Aditya Roy Kapur 'looking forward' to upcoming film 'Metro...in Dino'
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Kriti Sanon addresses failure of 'Adipurush'
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on ‘frustrating’ dating rumours with Kabir Bahia
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar laud Salim-Javed in ‘Angry Young Men’
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Hania Aamir brings her radiant charm to the lush greens of Bali
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Varun Dhawan poses with wife Natasha Dalal in throwback picture