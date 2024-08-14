Hardik Pandya ‘caught’ with Jasmin Walia as ex-wife thanks divorcing him

Hardik Pandya has been caught in the act with rumored girlfriend Jasmin Walia, at last confirming their much-gossiped relationship!
But the alleged romance going down between these two has seemingly disturbed his ex-wife, Nataša Stanković, who is reportedly raising their son Agastya alone in Serbia.
Four days ago, Jasmin Walia of Bom Diggy Diggy fame uploaded a post, where she could be seen holidaying out at a Greece motel in a set of boomingly racy clothes.
Cut to yesterday, Hardik Pandya floated a video on his own profile, in which he was smilingly walking around the very same hotel room!
The duo was spotted on the same day and time in the Southeastern European country, showing signs of nothing but an affair of the heart, as per NDTV.
Meanwhile, Nataša Stanković wrote her heart out in an Instagram story after the news about her cricketer ex-husband’s impassioned vacation with Jasmin Walia came out.
“When you surrender everything to God, that’s when you get a new name. You are not who you were, but who God says you are,” she remarked.
According to many users, this seems to be both a swipe at Hardik Pandya as well as gratitude for “getting rid of his last name.”