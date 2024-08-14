Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day

Mahira Khan celebrates Pakistan's 77th birthday on August 14, 2024!
On the occasion of Independence Day, the Humsafar famed starlet dropped a throwback portrait featuring mountainous Pakistan as she gushed over her homeland.
" My dearest motherland, I carry you proudly on my back wherever I go. Thank you for this beautiful land I can call my home," the Bin Roye actress started off.
Taking into consideration the ongoing political turmoil in the country, Khan added, "I’m sorry we have failed you many many times. May we all learn to be better caretakers of you. May you prosper and thrive, may there be peace and unity and may we uphold the green and the white part of your flag in equal measure, always. Ameen."
" Happy Birthday Pakistan. Only yours," she concluded.
The Maula Jatt star, who tied the knot with her businessman husband in January, revealed he gets her bangles every week in an interview with Mashion.
Mahira Khan, who is known for her indelible acting prowess, forayed into the world of fashion and lifestyle with the launch of her brand M by Mahira.