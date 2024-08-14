Royal

Princess Anne predicts Queen Camilla’s downfall as King Charles’ wife

Princess Anne couldn’t see Queen Camilla as ‘true ruler’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Princess Anne couldn’t see Queen Camilla as ‘true ruler’
Princess Anne couldn’t see Queen Camilla as ‘true ruler’

Princess Anne’s shaky relationship with Queen Camilla has led to her making a harsh prediction about her future as King Charles’ spouse in the royal family.

As per Irish Mirror, author Angela Levin described the brutal instance in her book, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.

Explaining the buildup, she wrote, “Like many people who didn’t know Princess Anne well, Queen Camilla found her frosty demeanor difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with [at first].”

King Charles’ younger sister reportedly said that his wife “will never be a true queen.”

For many years, Princess Anne opposed the idea of her sister-in-law being granted the title of a Queen Consort, according to Angela Levin.

This was because they allegedly didn’t share a smooth sailing relationship since the start, and went on to give a cold shoulder to each other.

Now, the two are said to have grown closer with time serving as a healer between them.

In fact, as King Charles’ sibling turns 74 on her birthday tomorrow, Queen Camilla is expected to celebrate as well as wish her publicly on this big day.

Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream

Taylor Swift fulfils Suki Waterhouse’s BIGGEST dream
Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool

Google revolutionizes group photos with AI-powered ‘Add Me’ tool
Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day

Mahira Khan drops new post on Independence Day

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback

Royal News

Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Kate Middleton wins hearts with surprising gesture to honor cancer fighter
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Royal family offers peek into Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie's Guernsey visit
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
King Charles, Queen Camilla hail New Zealand's stellar performance at Olympics
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Prince Harry ordered to apologize for ‘terrorist involvement’ within this week
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
King Charles will not ‘abdicate throne’ despite being ‘alarmingly unwell’
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Prince Andrew’s scandal reignited by new series targeting him
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Kate Middleton gives ‘reassuring’ health update in new video
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Prince Harry’s upcoming birthday set to bring MASSIVE inheritance?
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
King Charles’ pleasing face brings 11 times more value to banknotes
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
Zara Tindall sends powerful message with latest appearance after major setback
King Charles, Prince William make final call about Harry’s Balmoral invite