Princess Anne predicts Queen Camilla’s downfall as King Charles’ wife

Princess Anne’s shaky relationship with Queen Camilla has led to her making a harsh prediction about her future as King Charles’ spouse in the royal family.
As per Irish Mirror, author Angela Levin described the brutal instance in her book, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.
Explaining the buildup, she wrote, “Like many people who didn’t know Princess Anne well, Queen Camilla found her frosty demeanor difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with [at first].”
King Charles’ younger sister reportedly said that his wife “will never be a true queen.”
For many years, Princess Anne opposed the idea of her sister-in-law being granted the title of a Queen Consort, according to Angela Levin.
This was because they allegedly didn’t share a smooth sailing relationship since the start, and went on to give a cold shoulder to each other.
Now, the two are said to have grown closer with time serving as a healer between them.
In fact, as King Charles’ sibling turns 74 on her birthday tomorrow, Queen Camilla is expected to celebrate as well as wish her publicly on this big day.