Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2

Indian batsman Shubman Gill drops to number three in ICC rankings

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Indian captain Rohit Sharma surges to second place in the International Cricket Council (ICC) One-Day International (ODI) ranking.

Babar Azam stands firm on his first position as per the ICC's new ODI ranking of batsmen, whereas Sharma climbed to second place and Shubman Gill, after demoting one rank, gained third position.

As per the India Today report, Sharma, the best-run scorer in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka, reached the second position after surpassing his teammate Gill.

The Indian skipper is now only 59 points behind the Pakistani star batsman’s tally of 824 points, while Gill has 763 points and Virat Kohli is fourth in the ranking with 746 points.

The latest rankings see Harry Tector (5th), Daryl Mitchell (6th), David Warner (7th), Pathum Nissanka (8th), David Malan (9th), and Rassie van der Dussen (10th) make up the rest of the top ten.

Moreover, the new face in the completion is Sri Lankan right-hand batsman Pathum Nissanka, who, after scoring 101 runs against India, successfully moved up to eighth place.

It is worth knowing that Sri Lanka, after a 27-year drought, finally won the first ODI series against India since 1997. 

Cristiano Ronaldo gears for Saudi Super Cup showdown: 'Ready to go'
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
Cole Palmer signs long-term deal with Chelsea
Lionel Messi gives fans a rare look of family vacation at mid-sea
Olympic medal saga escalates as USA gymnastics take dispute to Swiss court
Anderson makes shocking U-turn: Hints at return to white-ball cricket
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez heads to Atletico Madrid in 'major' deal
Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian
Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Tom Daley wraps up diving career with final silver medal at Paris Olympics
Graham Thorpe's wife reveals shocking details behind husband's death