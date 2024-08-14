Prince William falls victim to deep fake AI video in new shocking cyber attack

A bizarre online video scandal has emerged, featuring AI-generated "deep-fakes" of Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The videos, which have been circulating on social media, show the two public figures endorsing a fictional initiative and platform.
In one video, a fake Prince William is heard saying: "I am pleased to announce that I, Prince William, and the entire Royal Family fully support Prime Minister Keir Starmer's initiative and his new platform."
In another video, a fake Prime Minister Keir Starmer is seen addressing the public, saying: "Your life is about to change. I am Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Labour Party... I have been waiting for you."
However, it was quickly revealed that the videos were created by scammers using advanced technology to mimic the voices and likenesses of the Prince and Prime Minister.
The scam aims to deceive Britons into parting with their cash online.
However, experts quickly confirmed that the videos were created using advanced technology to mimic their voices and likenesses.
Marcus Beard, founder of Fenimore Harper, has urged the palace and government to take action, saying, "I think it's on everyone, certainly the Government, and public figures who are affected by this practice of deep fakes... to put pressure on Meta and put pressure on the social media platforms."