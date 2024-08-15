Prince Harry using foreign visits to ‘decrease’ Meghan Markle’s rejection pain

Prince Harry is reportedly heading to Colombia for elevating Meghan Markle’s global value.
The two shall be touching down in the South American country tomorrow, on August 15, with the intention to boost the brand of their personal image.
Drawing similarities with another royal member, British Author Anna Pasternak said that he’s a “real parallel” of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex accepting foreign tour invitations as private citizens.
Back in 1937, King Edward VIII visited the Nazi Germany for seeing Wallis Simpson, who had been rejected by British establishment, and subsequently abdicated the throne for marrying her.
“King Edward accepted the invitation because he felt so hurt and angered by the way Wallis Simpson had been rejected by the royal family,” the writer said.
She added, “He desperately wanted her to experience the pomp and ceremony of a royal tour. There is a feeling that Prince Harry would like [to elevate] Meghan Markle to the status accorded to her.”
As per Anna Pasternak, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle value the approval given by people of any foreign country that they’re visiting, as per OK!