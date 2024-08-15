Entertainment

Taylor Swift to share Wembley stage with THIS singer after foiled Vienna terror plot

The 'Anti-Hero' singer will kick off 'hardest concert of her career' on August 15, 2024

Taylor Swift is set to make a triumphant return to the stage at Wembley Stadium for what’s being called the "hardest concert of her career," as she kicks off the final leg of her Eras Tour.

The source told The Sun that on her show Ed Sheeran is set to make a surprise appearance to add the excitement.

As per an insider, “Everything Taylor does is for her fans and she will be putting on the best show of her life when she returns to Wembley.”’

They added, “Hate never wins and Taylor absolutely stands for that. Her shows are about love, unity and acceptance, and this is a message she will always want to convey.”

Additionally, it has been reported that Swift intends to give a speech live in an effort to "unite" her fan base.

Shortly after three young girls were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dancing lesson in Southport, Merseyside, the 34-year-old singer was forced to postpone three shows in Vienna last week due to an aborted terror plot.

Now, Swift alongside her 33-year-old long-time friend Ed will make her first performance at Wembley after both the incident, which has reportedly left her "shook to the core."

