Meghan Markle ‘forces’ Prince Harry’s Chief of Staff to resign

  • August 15, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Chief of Staff Josh Kettler’s raised many eyebrows with his abrupt resignation this week, leaving royal fans guessing the reason behind his decision.

Kettler, whose role was specific to Harry resigned after a three-month trial with sources hinting that this happened because the chief of staff could not put up with Meghan “diva attitude” when he had to deal with her.

However, an insider exclusively told the Daily Beast that the Duchess of Sussex’s “aggressive and uncompromising” management style at Sussex Towers resulted in Kettler’s resign.

As per the sources, because of Meghan Markle’s overbearing demeanor, nearly 18 staff members have resigned or left Harry since he has tied the knot with the Duchess, nine of them abandoned him since they moved to the USA.

The outlet sighted a photographer, who faced Meghan Markle’s tantrums on her wedding day.

“It was incredibly exciting to be asked to present for the wedding. I had to go to Kensington Palace where I laid out several mood boards in what was then their office,” the photographer began telling his story.

He continued, “Eventually, Meghan walked in, took one look at what I had prepared and said, in the meanest way possible, ‘No.’ Then she spun on her heel and walked out. I was left in tears. It was horrible.”

This update comes shortly after Harry and Meghan released their schedule for Columbia trip.

