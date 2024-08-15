Entertainment

Kim Kardashian makes huge announcement about upcoming venture

Kim Kardashian collaborates with Beats

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024


Kim Kardashian has announcement collaborating with Beats Studio Pro and fans are not coming slow.

In 2022, the SKIMS mogul partnered up with the brand for the first time on a special-edition Beats Fit Pro.

Kim said in a statement, "I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colours to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones. Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them."

Shortly after The Kardashians star made the announcement, her fans swarmed the comment section to give verdict on the gadget.

A fan commented, “Fun video ngl, hit all the marketing spots, humour and kinda entertaining haha,” a second penned, “I don't care what they look like. They just need to have great sound quality.”

Another wrote, “Sorry love jimmy fallon more and Kim already had a her own with the beats fit pro so give jimmy a chance.” While third noted, “I would buy 10 of Jimmy's beats! They look so cool!”

In the launch picture, Kim was wearing a white crop top with pastel colour headphones on her head.

