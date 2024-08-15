Prince Harry, Meghan Markle touch down in Colombia: key highlights

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have safely arrived in Colombia as part of their summer tour in 2024.
These ex-royals were enthusiastically welcomed by the country’s Vice President, Francia Márquez, as soon as she caught their sight at Bogotá capital’s airport.
Per Harper’s Bazaar, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were whisked away to her mansion for refreshments after a quick meet-and-greet session with official photographs being snapped around.
There was tea, coffee, and a traditional offering of the special Colombian cheese bread, which is called pan de bono.
Both the parties reportedly exchanged gifts with each other, although it’s not known what had been packed inside them.
A photo of Prince Harry shared by the same media portal showed him smartly tucked in his usual two piece style, which was adoringly matched with the navy blue color of Meghan Markle’s vest.
The same picture showed them making a smiley hand-in-hand entry into Colombia as their bodyguards watched with eagle eyes close behind.
While chatting to the couple, Francia Márquez expressed personal admiration for the Duke of Sussex’s mother, Princess Diana, and talked about having the same goals as him and his wife.
Following a resting session, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taken to a local children’s school named as the Colegio Cultura Popular, where a speech on their safety shall be delivered.