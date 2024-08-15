Prince Harry’s staff members ‘infuriated’ for being dragged to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Colombia just a couple of hours back, and their staff is reportedly already “done with them.”
Although the couple is no longer recognized as a pair of working royals, they continue maintaining a very regal lifestyle with a posh crew running after them, especially on such big tours.
Royal specialist Tom Quinn has claimed that Prince Harry’s workforce has already raised one too many eyebrows because of their growing demands to boost their image.
According to Mirror, there have been “grumbles” echoing loudly amongst staff members as they have been dragged to an unsafe territory, where their lives are at a big risk.
The expert said, “Palace officials have grumbled that Colombia is pretty much the only country that would have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.”
“And there is no doubt that senior royals in the United Kingdom would have declined an invitation to visit a country where any kind of security is difficult to maintain,” he added.
Concerns raised by King Charles are allegedly about him being blamed if something happens to the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex while their stay in such a dangerous nation.
On the other hand, Meghan Markle’s staff will also be held responsible for not properly looking after her if such a scenario happens.